Hear Spoon’s woozy new single, My Babe

Spoon’s forthcoming 10th album, Lucifer On The Sofa, arrives on Friday (February 11) and the band have released a new taster single, My Babe.

Following the bruising rock ’n’ roll of the first single from the record, The Hardest Cut, and the skittering Wild, My Babe showcases a slightly softer side of the album. It’s a woozy, acoustic and piano-driven number that still houses some of the late night grime and glamor of its predecessors, and grows progressively punchier and more electrified as it goes on, before giving way to a ‘Stones-y solo.

The album was produced by the band and Adele/Weezer/QOTSA collaborator Mark Rankin, and features additional contributions from Justin Raisen and Dave Fridmann.

Their most straight forwardly rock collection yet, frontman/guitarist Britt Daniel previously described Lucifer On The Sofa as "the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton,” which is such a good line it bears repeating here…

“This was much more like a record like when Spoon started out where we would play the songs for a long time at clubs and bars until we had enough money saved up to record,” Daniel recently told The A/V Club.

“It was just about making a record that was like, almost a record for good times. You know, a rock ’n’ roll record that made you feel good to put on and blast.”

Pre-order or pre-save Spoon’s new album Lucifer On The Sofa via streaming services or the band's website.