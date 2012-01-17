Staind and Godsmack Plan Co-Headlining Tour

According to a posting on Staind's official Facebook page, the band are gearing up to co-headline a tour with Godsmack.

The status update from guitarist Mike Mushok reads: "It's official, we're gearing up for a co-headline tour with our fellow New Englanders, Godsmack and we're bringing Halestorm with us! Guess who is going to name the tour? YOU ARE!

"Post your tour name suggestion in the comments section below. On Thursday we'll reveal the top 5 contenders and ask you to vote for your favorite. The winning tour name will be announced on Monday, 1/23 along with the tour dates. See you on the road."

We'll have the our dates when they're announced.