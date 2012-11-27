Star & Micey and Ardent Music to Release 'I Can't Wait' EP

Tearing up the lost highway from Oxford, Mississippi's Sweet Tea Studios comes the I Can't Wait EP, the sophomore offering from Memphis’s folk pop trio, Star & Micey.

Produced by Dennis Herring (Elvis Costello, Counting Crows, Buddy Guy), the new EP captures the band's raw live spirit while carefully preserving the honesty of a well crafted work of art.

The band has spent the last four years charming fans and critics in equal measure, earning raves from the likes of Paste Magazine, who named them the “No. 1 on the list of 12 Tennessee Bands You Should Listen to Now” saying “Star & Micey have crafted then steadily smoothed out a brand of folksy pop that brings to mind Memphis legends Big Star and The Avett Brothers.”

They were invited to perform at the Paste Studios (Check it out here.)

In addition to the Paste session and Daytrotter, they’ve taped a Hotel Memphis segment; they perform for the passengers on a Memphis streetcar. Check it out below.

I Can’t Wait features guest performances by Big Star’s Jody Stephens, Dennis Herring and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Jesse Munson. The band will be releasing a limited number of black and blue 10” 45 RPM vinyl versions with plenty of exclusive bonus items. Pre-orders with special bundles begin in two weeks.

Here's a little about Star & Micey's somewhat accidental beginnings. It was a dark night, like many before it in Memphis. Joshua Cosby walked home from rehearsal with his guitar slung over his back. A local homeless man flagged him down, not for money but for a story. The man explained how he had written a song about his ex-wife Micey and there, on that dimly lit street occurred an exchange, two men playing each other songs of heartbreak and the ultimate sacrifice. Upon parting ways, the displaced man revealed his name to be Star.

