Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi’s iconic green Telecaster is hitting the auction block

Just a week after announcing Jerry Garcia’s “Wolf” Stratocaster will go up for auction in December, Bonhams has unveiled another famed electric guitar that will be hitting the block - Francis Rossi’s green Fender Telecaster.

The Status Quo singer and guitarist’s Tele is the centerpiece of Bonhams Entertainment Memorabilia Sale, which will take place on November 12 at Bonhams New Bond Street in London.

Rossi purchased the Tele second-hand in Glasgow in 1968 for £75, and used it on virtually every one of Status Quo’s singles and albums from 1970 up to 2015.

It was also featured in the majority of the band’s 6,000 live shows, including their performance at 1985’s historic Live Aid concert, before being retired.

The Tele is estimated to fetch between £100,000 – £150,000, or $128,680 – $193,020.

