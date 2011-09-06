Steel Panther Announce Track Listing for New Album, 'Balls Out'

The best '80s band to come out in the year 2000, Steel Panther have just unveiled the track listing for their upcoming third album, Balls Out, which you can check out below.
Balls Out is set for release on November 1, and will feature the single "If You Really Really Love me."
Steel Panther were recently joined on stage in Hollywood by Sebastian Bach and Cee-Lo Green. You can check out footage from that show here.
Balls Out Track Listing:
- 'In The Future'
- 'Supersonic Sex Machine'
- 'Just Like Tiger Woods'
- '17 Girls In A Row'
- 'If You Really Really Love Me'
- 'It Won't Suck Itself'
- 'Tomorrow Night'
- 'Why Can't You Trust Me'
- 'That's What Girls Are For'
- 'Gold Digging Whore'
- 'I Like Drugs'
- 'Critter'
- 'Let Me Cum In'
- 'Weenie Ride'