Steel Panther Announce Track Listing for New Album, 'Balls Out'

The best '80s band to come out in the year 2000, Steel Panther have just unveiled the track listing for their upcoming third album, Balls Out, which you can check out below.

Balls Out is set for release on November 1, and will feature the single "If You Really Really Love me."

Steel Panther were recently joined on stage in Hollywood by Sebastian Bach and Cee-Lo Green. You can check out footage from that show here.

Balls Out Track Listing: