Video: Sebastian Bach and Cee-Lo Green Join Steel Panther on Stage in Hollywood

Monday night, August 15, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach and soul singer Ceel-Lo Green joined parody metal band Steel Panther on stage at the House Of Blues in West Hollywood. The duo led the band in several songs, including Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" and renditions of Skid Row's "I Remember You" and "Youth Gone Wild."

You can check out fan-filmed footage from the show below.

Sebastian Bach will release his latest studio album and follow-up to 2007's Angel Down, titled Kicking & Screaming, on September 27.

