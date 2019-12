Balls Out, the new album from '80s throwbacks Steel Panther, is out today on Universal Republic Records. The first single from the record is a tune called "17 Girls in a Row," and the band have just released an official lyric video, which you can watch below.

It so happens we recently caught up with Steel Panther guitarist Satchel, who let us in on the story behind "17 Girls in a Row." You can check out the full interview here.

Balls Out is the follow-up to 2009's Feel the Steel.