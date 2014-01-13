Steel Panther Reveal Cover Art, Track List and Release Date for New Album, 'All You Can Eat'

Steel Panther have released the cover art, track listing and release date for their new album, All You Can Eat.

The album, the band's third, will be released April 1 in the U.S. via Open E Records (through distribution by Kobalt Music Group). It also will be available for pre-order online starting Tuesday, January 14.

The debut single, “Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World,” was released in November with a star-studded video directed by Rob Riggle. The explicit (NSFW) video for the song, which has been viewed more than 660,000 times, can be seen below.

All You Can Eat track list:

01. Pussywhipped

02. Party Like Tomorrow Is The End Of The World

03. Gloryhole

04. Bukkake Tears

05. Gangbang At The Old Folks Home

06. Ten Strikes You’re Out

07. The Burden Of Being Wonderful

08. F@#king My Heart In The Ass

09. BVS

10. You’re Beautiful When You Don’t Talk

11. If I Was The King

12. She’s On The Rag

Be sure to check out Steel Panther guitarist Satchel's most recent Guitar World lesson videos RIGHT HERE!