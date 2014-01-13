Steel Panther Reveal Cover Art, Track List and Release Date for New Album, 'All You Can Eat'

Steel Panther have released the cover art, track listing and release date for their new album, All You Can Eat.
The album, the band's third, will be released April 1 in the U.S. via Open E Records (through distribution by Kobalt Music Group). It also will be available for pre-order online starting Tuesday, January 14.
The debut single, “Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World,” was released in November with a star-studded video directed by Rob Riggle. The explicit (NSFW) video for the song, which has been viewed more than 660,000 times, can be seen below.
All You Can Eat track list:
- 01. Pussywhipped
- 02. Party Like Tomorrow Is The End Of The World
- 03. Gloryhole
- 04. Bukkake Tears
- 05. Gangbang At The Old Folks Home
- 06. Ten Strikes You’re Out
- 07. The Burden Of Being Wonderful
- 08. F@#king My Heart In The Ass
- 09. BVS
- 10. You’re Beautiful When You Don’t Talk
- 11. If I Was The King
- 12. She’s On The Rag
