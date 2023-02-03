Jared Dines’ signature Sterling by Music Man StingRay just got a sleek new look

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The online guitar phenomenon’s hot-rodded double-cut is now available in Olympic White

Sterling by Music Man Jared Dines Artist Series StingRay
(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Sterling by Music Man has announced a svelte new Olympic White finish for Jared Dines’ signature StingRay electric guitar.

Teamed with gold hardware and a black scratchplate, it’s a classy look for the YouTube and Twitch supremo’s signature guitar, which was first launched as a black-finished model in 2020.

Aside from the visuals, the model is spec’d as per the original’s streamlined hot-rodded design.

Sterling by Music Man Jared Dines Artist Series StingRay

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

A pair of heavy-focused, Dines-designed dual humbuckers are controlled via a stacked tone/volume knob, three-way pickup selector and onboard kill switch.

Dines’ model is also notable for being the only 24-fret model in the Sterling by Music Man lineup, and the hot-rodded feel is complemented by locking tuners and a vintage-style tremolo bridge.

Tonewoods include a nyatoh body, and hard maple neck and fingerboard with a 25.5” scale.

The Jared Dines Artist Series StingRay is available in the new Olympic White and original black finish for $749, including gigbag.

Head on over to Sterling by Music Man (opens in new tab) for more info – and have a watch of Dines’ Guitar World-exclusive demo video of the original (posted below) to hear how it sounds.

