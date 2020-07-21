Jared Dines' Sterling by Music Man signature model is finally here

Jared Dines has teased his Sterling by Music Man StringRay Artist Series model several times, but now the signature electric guitar is finally here.

The new guitar, known as the “DINES,” is the YouTuber and Guitar World cover star’s first signature model. It’s also the only StingRay with 24 frets and hot-rodded dual humbuckers.

Features on the DINES include a mahogany body, hard maple neck and fingerboard, vintage-style tremolo bridge, locking tuners and gold hardware.

(Image credit: Sterling By Music Man)

The Sterling by Music Man Designed Custom Dines humbuckers, meanwhile, are controlled by a single stacked tone/volume dual knob - the removal of one control allows for "more strumming room" - plus a three-way pickup toggle and a kill switch.

The DINES is offered in black for $699.99, and only available from Sterling by Music Man.