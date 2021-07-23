Steve Gunn debuts blissful new song, Fulton

Steve Gunn has unveiled a new song, Fulton, ahead of the release of his latest album, Other You.

The New York-based songwriter – whose guitar playing is often commended for its melodic innovation and freshness – switched coasts to make Other You, relocating to Los Angeles in the hope that the new surroundings might inspire a different musical approach.

The material we’ve heard so far from Other You – his sixth studio album – feels like it’s managed to bottle a little of that open, West Coast sunlight. The late summer release date, at least, certainly feels seasonally appropriate.

Gunn says of Fulton: “One night the air went dead on 1010 WINS, the local AM news station in NYC I find myself listening to from time to time. Everything stopped for a moment, or at least the radio signal did. The long silence came as a surprise, a gift.”

Other You is set for an August 27 release and can be preordered now. Gunn is currently supporting William Tyler on a short run of dates through July and will play across the US in December with Jeff Parker.