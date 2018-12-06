Steve Gunn Shares New Song, “Stonehurst Cowboy”

Steve Gunn has shared a new song, “Stonehurst Cowboy,” from his forthcoming album, The Unseen in Between. You can check out the track here, and also watch a special acoustic version, shot in London and produced by the Mitcham Submarine, above.

Gunn wrote “Stonehurst Cowboy” in tribute to his father, who grew up in Philadelphia’s Stonehurst neighborhood and passed away in 2016. Says Gunn of his father, “Apparently (according to him) he was one of the toughest guys in the neighborhood.”

Gunn explains that his father was heavily affected by the Vietnam War, “and became an adult at hyper speed after high school when he was drafted.” After returning from Vietnam, he and his friends became “politicized in their resistance to the war, while at the same time trying to put the pieces of their lives back together.

“My father, his friends, and brothers never really recovered from this time,” Gunn continues. “Some fared better than others.

“With all that being said, my father was a positive and hilarious force among his family and friends for the rest of his life. I miss him dearly.”

As previously reported, The Unseen in Between is due January 18 on Matador Records. The album was produced by frequent Gunn collaborator James Elkington and engineered by Daniel Schlett.

It is available for pre-order here.