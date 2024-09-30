“I didn’t tell anybody when I started playing the guitar. Then I entered a talent contest and I played The Star-Spangled Banner with my teeth – and I won”: Why Steve Vai kept his guitar playing a secret when he first started

Vai didn't tell anyone when he began learning the guitar, but eventually announced his new-found fretboard abilities in quite spectacular style

Steve Vai of BEAT performs on stage at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay on September 17, 2024 in San Diego, California
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Steve Vai has accomplished more than most on the electric guitar, but when he first started playing the instrument, he didn't tell anyone about it because he was too shy.

In a new conversation with Positive Grid to promote the release of his new signature Spark Mini amp, the virtuoso reflected on his early playing days, and revealed he didn’t tell anyone he’d started to learn the instrument.

