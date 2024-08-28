“I am so in love with it, they asked, ‘You wanna sprinkle a little Vai fairy dust on it?’” Steve Vai and Positive Grid have launched a signature Spark Mini inspired by his five-neck Hydra guitar – and it’s got four Vai-designed presets

By
published

The latest artist-approved Spark Mini features a unique Hydra artwork and a quartet of guitar tones that cover Vai's favorite practice sounds

Spark MINI Vai - Walkthrough - YouTube Spark MINI Vai - Walkthrough - YouTube
Watch On

Positive Grid has partnered with yet another electric guitar virtuoso to launch the latest signature edition of its hugely popular Spark Mini practice amp.

Image 1 of 2
Positive Grid Steve Vai Spark Mini
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.