Steve Vai announces European leg of his upcoming Inviolate World Tour

Steve Vai has announced a European leg for his upcoming Inviolate World Tour, in support of his latest studio album, Inviolate.

Commencing June 4 at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, the 34-date tour will swing by Manchester, London and Bristol in the UK, before heading to the continent to make stops in France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and a host more. Vai will be joined by guitarist/keyboardist Dave Weiner, bassist Philip Bynoe and drummer Jeremy Colson.

The European leg of the tour will wrap up at the Teatro Tivoli in Barcelona on July 19, giving Vai two months off before he heads back out on the US segment of the tour, which begins September 28.

“It's amazing to realize that after three years of not performing our show on a stage, that it's now on the horizon, and will start to unfold in Europe this summer,” Vai says. “I can feel the road now and the enthusiastic audiences that we will be connecting with.”

Steve Vai had originally planned to commence his Inviolate World Tour in the US in January, however the stateside leg was postponed due to an injury he sustained while making pizza.

“I did something really stupid over the summer,” Vai told Eddie Trunk last month (via Blabbermouth). This is crazy. I have a pizza oven, and I was putting a pizza in the oven and the dough sticks on a little plate, and I had to jerk it really hard to pull it and I tore another [tendon].”

“I thought I could get through the tour,” he continued, “but [it's] a mega-tour that we're planning, because I've been just dying to get on tour. We've got [around] 250 shows that we wanna do around the world, and it's gonna take [about] a year and a half. Once I started to prepare, it became really obvious that there was just no way.”

The pizza oven mishap was the latest in a series of incidents for an injury-prone Steve Vai. Back in 2021, he underwent shoulder surgery for another injury, though while recovering he wrote and released Knappsack, a song he shreds entirely with one hand.

And in March 2021, the virtuoso revealed that he held a guitar chord for so long he had to undergo surgery. “I was doing this fun thing, and I had to put my thumb in this really weird position," he said.

“And I had to kind of hold this chord really for a long time – I was meditating on it. And I knew it was a hard position, and I just kept sitting there and playing it and playing and playing, and 20 minutes later, I'd kind of come out, and I [felt pain in my hand]. So I kind of sprained this, and then, all of a sudden, I developed trigger finger...”

But he's all recovered and ready to bring his shred-a-thon of a new album to stages all over Europe. Check out a full list of dates below.

June 4: Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

June 5: Manchester, UK – The Ritz

June 7: London, UK – Palladium

June 9: Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

June 10: Dublin, Ireland – Academy

June 11: Belfast, UK – The Limelight

June 13: Paris, France – Le Trianon

June 14: Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

June 16: Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

June 17: Bergen, Norway – USF Verftet

June 18: Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

June 19: Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

June 20: Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

June 22: Lille, France – Splendid

June 23: Clisson, France – Hellfest

June 24: Bordeaux-Cenon, France – Rocher de Palmer

June 25: Nimes, France – Paloma

June 26: Lyon, France – Transbordeur

June 28: Nuremberg, Germany – Hirsch

June 29: Linz, Austria – Posthof

July 1: Udine, Italy – Castello

July 2: Macerata, Italy – Sferisterio

July 3: Bari, Italy – Teatro Petruzzelli

July 4: Firenze, Italy – Ultravox Arena

July 5: Gardone Riviera, Italy – Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

July 6: Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex

July 8: Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theatre

July 9: Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival

July 10: Antwerp, Belgium – OLT Rivierenhof

July 12: Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

July 14: Sancti Petri, Spain – Concert Music Festival

July 16: Valencia, Spain – Jardin de Vivieros

July 17: Vigo, Spain – Auditorio Mar do Vigo

July 19: Barcelona, Spain – Teatro Tivoli