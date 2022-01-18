Steve Vai postpones the start of his American tour

Steve Vai has pushed the start of his Inviolate American tour back to September due to injury.
Originally scheduled to begin on January 27 and run through April 2, featuring 54 shows along the way, the tour will now feature 52 dates and run from September 28 through December 3.
“I’m gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it’s in the best interests for us and the fans that we do,” Vai said of the postponement in a statement.
Around this time last year, the guitar hero underwent successful shoulder surgery. Though his recovery required him to temporarily get creative with his playing, Vai was subsequently able to record his forthcoming album, Inviolate, without a hitch.
Unfortunately though, during rehearsals for the Inviolate tour, another injury – one that would also require another surgery – surfaced, forcing Vai to postpone the trek.
Vai’s performance in Atlanta will now take place at the Variety Playhouse instead of The Eastern, and his performances in Milwaukee, WI and Billings, MT – originally scheduled for March 16 and March 25, respectively – have been cancelled. All ticket and VIP purchases for the other 52 performances will be honored for the rescheduled date.
You can check out the full, amended itinerary of the Inviolate tour below.
For tickets and more info, head over to Steve Vai's website.
Steve Vai Inviolate 2022 American tour – rescheduled dates:
9/28: El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
9/30: Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
10/01: Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
10/02: Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
10/04: Salt Lake City, UT – The Rockwell at The Complex
10/05: Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
10/07: Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
10/08: Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
10/09: San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
10/11: Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
10/12: Houston, TX – House Of Blues
10/14: Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre
10/15: Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre
10/16: Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
10/18: Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
10/19: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
10/20: Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
10/21: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
10/22: Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
10/23: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
10/25: Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
10/26: Harrisburg, PA – TBD
10/27: Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
10/28: Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
10/29: Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
10/30: Huntington, NY – The Paramount
11/01: New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
11/02: Providence, RI – The Strand
11/03: Boston, MA – The Wilbur
11/04: Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
11/05: Albany, NY – The Egg
11/07: Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
11/08: Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall
11/10: Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
11/11: Morgantown, WV – Metropolitan Theatre
11/12: Nashville, TN – CMA Theatre
11/13: Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
11/14: St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
11/16: Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
11/18: St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater
11/19: Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
11/20: Kansas City, MO – The Uptown Theater
11/21: Sioux Falls, SD – The District
11/22: Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
11/23: Fargo, ND – Fargo Theatre
11/25: Bozeman, MT – The ELM
11/26: Missoula, MT – The Wilma
11/27: Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
11/28: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11/30: Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre
12/02: Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre Napa
12/03: Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at Ace Hotel