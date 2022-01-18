Steve Vai postpones the start of his American tour

Steve Vai has pushed the start of his Inviolate American tour back to September due to injury.

Originally scheduled to begin on January 27 and run through April 2, featuring 54 shows along the way, the tour will now feature 52 dates and run from September 28 through December 3.

“I’m gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it’s in the best interests for us and the fans that we do,” Vai said of the postponement in a statement.

Around this time last year, the guitar hero underwent successful shoulder surgery. Though his recovery required him to temporarily get creative with his playing, Vai was subsequently able to record his forthcoming album, Inviolate, without a hitch.

Unfortunately though, during rehearsals for the Inviolate tour, another injury – one that would also require another surgery – surfaced, forcing Vai to postpone the trek.

Vai’s performance in Atlanta will now take place at the Variety Playhouse instead of The Eastern, and his performances in Milwaukee, WI and Billings, MT – originally scheduled for March 16 and March 25, respectively – have been cancelled. All ticket and VIP purchases for the other 52 performances will be honored for the rescheduled date.

You can check out the full, amended itinerary of the Inviolate tour below.

For tickets and more info, head over to Steve Vai's website.

Steve Vai Inviolate 2022 American tour – rescheduled dates:

9/28: El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

9/30: Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

10/01: Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

10/02: Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

10/04: Salt Lake City, UT – The Rockwell at The Complex

10/05: Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

10/07: Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

10/08: Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

10/09: San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

10/11: Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

10/12: Houston, TX – House Of Blues

10/14: Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre

10/15: Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre

10/16: Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/18: Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

10/19: Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

10/20: Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

10/21: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/22: Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

10/23: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

10/25: Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

10/26: Harrisburg, PA – TBD

10/27: Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

10/28: Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

10/29: Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

10/30: Huntington, NY – The Paramount

11/01: New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

11/02: Providence, RI – The Strand

11/03: Boston, MA – The Wilbur

11/04: Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

11/05: Albany, NY – The Egg

11/07: Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

11/08: Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall

11/10: Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

11/11: Morgantown, WV – Metropolitan Theatre

11/12: Nashville, TN – CMA Theatre

11/13: Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

11/14: St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/16: Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

11/18: St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

11/19: Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

11/20: Kansas City, MO – The Uptown Theater

11/21: Sioux Falls, SD – The District

11/22: Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

11/23: Fargo, ND – Fargo Theatre

11/25: Bozeman, MT – The ELM

11/26: Missoula, MT – The Wilma

11/27: Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

11/28: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/30: Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre

12/02: Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre Napa

12/03: Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at Ace Hotel