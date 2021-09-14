Steve Vai announces enormous 54-date US tour

Steve Vai has announced a sprawling tour of the US in 2022. The run is set to be the first of many that will make up the virtuoso's forthcoming Inviolate World Tour.

Commencing at the House of Blues in Las Vegas on January 27, the US run is set to comprise a whopping 54 dates, before wrapping up at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on April 2.

Vai will be joined by his long-tenured backing band, which comprises guitarist Dave Weiner, bassist Philip Bynoe and drummer Jeremy Colson.

“A performer thrives on performing,” Vai says of the tour. “it's been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are champing at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music.”

While he hasn't been able to tour during the coronavirus pandemic, Steve Vai has kept himself busy, launching a new Patreon account in which he hosts Q&As, listening parties and more, as well as a new track he wrote with only one hand, Knappsack.

See below for a full list of dates on the US leg of the Inviolate World Tour. Tickets go on sale September 17, while EVO Experience VIP bundles are available from September 15.

To book tickets, head to Vai.com.