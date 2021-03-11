Steve Vai is heading to Patreon, and will unveil a new song, Knappsack

Steve Vai has jumped into the Patreon game with the announcement of a new membership page that will launch on April 1. For the $5 membership fee, fans can expect offers including exclusive one-hour question and answer sessions, as well as access to exclusive listening parties of new releases, guitar technique tips and inspirational quotes.

Additionally, there will be streams of the electric guitar virtuoso's Alien Guitar Secrets and Under it All episodes, guest interviews, updates on new news and “various other surprise and delights.”

According to Vai, plans for the first Patreon event will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Until then, fans can check out Alien Guitar Secrets episode #9, which will launch March 12 at 12 PM PST via YouTube. In the newest episode, Vai will discuss his recent surgeries and recuperation, as well as share tips on protecting ones’ hands, insights on avoiding injury, thoughts surrounding the importance of posture and listening to one’s body.

He’ll also present a never-before-seen performance video of his new song, Knappsack, on his Ibanez Onyx Black PIA guitar.

The recording will be available for digital download and on all streaming services globally March 12.

Said Vai in a statement, “The pandemic changed much of the way many of us conduct our business, especially musicians. Although live performances have been down, there have been many other ways in which communicating with the fans has exploded. With this in mind I’m excited to give more attention to online formats such as Patreon where I can communicate with those interested and offer unique items and experiences that keep us connected.”

You can check out Vai’s Patreon page here. It will also be accessible at Vai.com.