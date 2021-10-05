Steve Vai announces Vai Academy 6.0, featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Guthrie Govan, Yvette Young, Billy Sheehan and more

Just a few weeks following his announcement of a massive, 54-date 2022 US tour, Steve Vai has revealed the lineup for the latest edition of his popular, multi-day Vai Academy.

Vai Academy 6.0, as it's being called, will feature electric guitar greats Nuno Bettencourt, Guthrie Govan, Larry Mitchell and Yvette Young, acoustic guitar maestros Tommy Emmanuel and Joe Robinson, and bass guitar wizard Billy Sheehan.

Titled “Finding Your Note,” this edition of the Vai Academy will allow attendees to jam with Vai and his band, attend master classes taught by Vai and attend nightly concerts featuring the virtuoso and other instructors.

There will also be a master class and matinee concert by Tommy Emmanuel, a signing and photo session with Vai, and team breakout workshops and master classes with Bettencourt, Govan, Mitchell, Robinson, Sheehan, and Young.

It will take place August 4-8, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

“Anybody that expresses themself on an instrument has a choice of learning what they hear and trying to reproduce it, or listening deeply to their unique musical creativity voice – their 'note,'" Vai said in a statement.

"At Vai Academy 6.0, we will be looking into both of these kinds of expressions, but giving great emphasis on 'finding your note.'"

Those interested can register for Vai Academy 6.0 at the academy's website or via Dreamcatcher Events.