Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Jam on “Brown Sugar” for New Compilation Album

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler has recorded a version of the Rolling Stones’ 1971 hit "Brown Sugar" for the compilation album Muscle Shoals…Small Town, Big Sound. The new effort, which will be released on September 28 via BMG, is a tribute to Alabama's Muscle Shoals sound. Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt also plays on the track, which was recorded at FAME Studios.

Speaking with Joe Rogan Experience host/comedian Joe Rogan, Tyler described the song as "sick as fuck.” He added about his version of "Brown Sugar": "We got all the players from way back then, the horn sections, got girls to sing it."

"Brown Sugar" by Tyler and Bettencourt will be available for instant download upon pre-ordering the album, starting August 31.

Muscle Shoals…Small Town, Big Sound features many people who have recorded hits at FAME studios over the years, covering hit songs from generations earlier. Artists include Chris Stapleton, Alan Black, Alicia Keyes, Lee Ann Womack, Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler, Demi Lovato, Vince Gill, Kep Mo, Kid Rock, and Candi Staton.

Muscle Shoals…Small Town, Big Sound track list:

01. Road Of Love - By Keb' Mo'

02. I'd Rather Go Blind - By Grace Potter

03. Brown Sugar - By Steven Tyler & Nuno Bettencourt

04. Gotta Serve Somebody - By Jamey Johnson, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton & Lee Ann Womack

05. I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) - By Demi Lovato

06. Snatching It Back - By Kid Rock

07. I'll Take You There - By Aloe Blacc

08. Cry Like A Rainy Day - By Michael Mcdonald

09. True Love - By Vince Gill & Wendy Moten

10. Come And Go Blues - By Alison Krauss

11. Respect Yourself - By Mike Farris & The Blind Boys Of Alabama

12. Steal Away - By Eli "Paperboy" Reed

13. Wild Horses - By Alan Jackson

14. Mustang Sally - By Brently Stephen Smith

15. We've Got Tonight - By Chord Overstreet

16. Givin' It Up For Your Love - By Tom Johnston & Delbert McClinton

You can pre-order Muscle Shoals…Small Town, Big Sound here.