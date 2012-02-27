Steven Tyler on New Aerosmith: "We’re Gonna Have a Vintage Sound"

Don't let the hype around American Idol fool you. Aerosmith is still a priority for Steven Tyler, who has reportedly been in the studio with the band for the last month finishing up work on their as-yet-untitled new album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, Tyler said the band were taking an old-school approach to recording, foregoing many of the digital conveniences available to bands these days.

"We’re gonna have a vintage sound, 'cause we’re going to tape and a lot of good things like that," he said. "We’re keeping tracks lean, not a lot of overdubs, and like I said, we’re using Jack [Douglas, producer] to his fullest. So you’re gonna hear some stuff where you might think Aerosmith’s back."

In other recent Aerosmith news, guitarist Joe Perry revealed via Twitter last week that he had begun work on his new autobiography.