Steven Tyler Says New Aerosmith Album Likely Due in March 2012

According to Steven Tyler, the long-awaited new album from Aerosmith will arrive sometime in spring of next year, likely around March.

Speaking at the recent iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas, Tyler told Rolling Stone: "Two months doing that and we’re almost there. We’re gonna spend another month in L.A."

The follow-up to the band's last all-original album, 2001's Just Push Play, the as-yet-untitled new album will be the band's fourteenth studio album. The album is being produced by Jack Douglas, who previously worked with the band on 1974's Get Your Wings, 1975's Toys In The Attic, and 1976's Rocks.

You can't check out video of a recent in-studio jam with the guys in Aerosmith here.