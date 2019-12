Aerosmith have just posted a short clip of the band jamming in the studio online. You can check it out below.

As previously reported, the band are currently holed up in their Pandora's Box studio working on their fourteenth studio album with producer Jack Douglas.

Douglas has previously worked with the band on 1974's Get Your Wings, 1975's Toys In The Attic, and 1976's Rocks, all of which will soon be coming to iTunes.