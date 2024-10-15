“I worked on that crazy Fender Twin and never understood how it made such fabulous noise”: Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Twin Reverb amp, used in the recording of Texas Flood, Bowie sessions and live shows is up for sale... for over $600,000

By
published

The 1967 Twin is fitted with distinctive Electro Voice SRO 'coffee can' speakers, and was used by SRV during his Las Colinas rehearsals with David Bowie

Stevie Ray Vaughan, and a 1967 Fender Twin Reverb
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect via Getty Images / Reverb)

A 1967 Fender Twin Reverb, said to have once belonged to the late blues guitar great Stevie Ray Vaughan, has gone up for sale on Reverb for almost $630,000.

The listing bills the Twin as one of SRV’s “main recording and live amplifiers”, and notes it was used from the early 1980s onwards in some of the late electric guitar icon’s most notable studio and stage performances.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.