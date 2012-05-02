Stone Gossard on Pearl Jam: "We Really Want to Finish a Record This Year"

When we last checked in on the progress of a new Pearl Jam album last fall, bassist Jeff Ament said the celebrated Seattle band were "at least at the halfway point" of their new album.

Now it seems we can update that fraction from one-half to "between half and three-quarters," at least according to a new interview with guitarist Stone Gossard.

"We really want to finish a record this year," Gossard recently told Billboard. "[It's] now between half and three quarters done, but we got some new material and we're excited about hopefully doing some more work on that later in the year."

Of particular interest to Gossard is a new track from Mike McCready, one he says, "reminds me of Motorhead."

He added: "I hope that that one is in the mix coming up."