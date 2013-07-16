Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Announce Fall Tour and EP

Stone Temple Pilots will be heading out on a North American tour this fall with their new lineup, which includes Linkin Park's Chester Bennington as vocalist.
The band also has been busy working on new music for an upcoming EP that will be released later this year. The Bennington-infused lineup of Stone Temple Pilots released a single, "Out of Time," in May.
Filter will be the supporting act on the tour, and you can check out all the dates below.
- Sept 4 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
- Sept 6 Sayreville @ Starland Ballroom
- Sept 7 Atlantic City, NJ @ House of Blues
- Sept 9 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
- Sept 10 Huntington, NY @ Paramount
- Sept 13 Oklahoma City, OK @ Downtown Airpark (w/ Motley Crue)
- Sept 14 Newkirk, OK @ First Council Casino*
- Sept 17 Sunrise, FL @ BB & T Center (FLA Panthers Event)
- Sept 18 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
- Sept 20 Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
- Sept 21 Ft Myers, FL Rockwave Festival – Jet Blue Park
- Sept 24 Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
- Sept 26 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
- Sept 27 Las Vegas, NV @ Freemont Street Experience*
- Nov 1 Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live*
- * Filter will not be appearing on this show