Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Announce Fall Tour and EP

Stone Temple Pilots will be heading out on a North American tour this fall with their new lineup, which includes Linkin Park's Chester Bennington as vocalist.

The band also has been busy working on new music for an upcoming EP that will be released later this year. The Bennington-infused lineup of Stone Temple Pilots released a single, "Out of Time," in May.

Filter will be the supporting act on the tour, and you can check out all the dates below.