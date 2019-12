Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington have announced that their debut EP will be titled High Rise and will be released via their own label, Play Pen/ADA, on October 8.

The EP features five tracks, including the band's new single, "Out of Time."

The new lineup of STP kicks off their first US tour on September 4 in Bethlehem, PA. For more info and tour updates, visit stonetemplepilots.com.