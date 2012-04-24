Storm Corrosion Debut "Drag Ropes" Music Video

Storm Corrosion — the long-awaited project from Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt and Porcupine Tree's Steven Wislon — have just premiered their first-ever music video for the track "Drag Ropes." You can view the Jess Cope-directed clip below.

Last month, we debuted an exclusive video featuring Akerfeldt discussing the progression from Opeth's latest album, Heritage, to the Storm Corrosion album, a progression guitarist Steven Wilson feels is more logical than one might think.

"If you'd asked me three months ago about the music, I would have said, 'Expect the last thing you would expect,'" said Wilson. "But actually, now that Heritage and Grace For Drowning have come out, I don't think it's going to be that much of a shock to people, because it's almost like a third part of the trilogy, in a way."

The eponymous debut album from Storm Corrosion is out May 8 via Roadrunner Records.