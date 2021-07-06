Strandberg unveils limited-edition Suhr pickup-equipped Boden Classic Tremolo LE Svarten

Swedish headless electric guitar specialist Strandberg has returned with yet another eye-catching ergonomic offering, the limited-edition Boden Classic 6 Tremolo LE Svarten.

Unveiled via a series of posts on Instagram, the boutique brand’s latest pickguard-equipped six-string serves up a series of Strandberg-specific specs, as well as a fresh electronic addition in the form of new-for-Boden pickups.

The model, which will be officially released on July 18, will be made as part of an ultra-limited run featuring only 100 units.

In terms of build, the Svarten sports a solid alder body with bolt-on roasted maple, carbon fiber-reinforced neck and fretboard. As per the rest of the Boden line, the classic wood combination is manipulated to Strandberg’s forward-thinking ergonomic body shape, which boasts a traditional double-cutaway and modern body contour.

The headless neck also comes equipped with the company’s proprietary EndurNeck profile, which aims to promote flawless fretboard commutes through a unique tapered design. Elsewhere, the fretboard plays host to 24 Jescar 57110 stainless steel frets and Luminlay Green inlays.

Under the hood, the Svarten boasts a Suhr Thornbucker Plus bridge humbucker, as well as a pair of Suhr V60LP single-coils. The HSS pickup configuration, which complements the classic pickguard aesthetic, aims to introduce a new sonic variety to the Boden line suitable for a range of contemporary and classic tones.

These fresh pickups work alongside a five-way selector switch, featuring a hum-canceling neck and middle position, and master volume and tone controls for a conventional, easy-to-tweak sound-sculpting control layout.

Other appointments include Strandberg’s EGS Series 5 fixed bridge and string locks, Luminlay Green side dots and a Black Satin finish.

The Strandberg Boden Classic 6 Tremolo LE Svarten will be available on July 18 at 11:00am UTC (7:00am EST) for $1,995.

For more information in the meantime, head over to Strandberg.