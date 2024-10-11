“Unparalleled playability with a fuller, more robust metal tone”: Strandberg extends its Boden Metal lineup with new finishes – and a series-first spec

After a string of rather unorthodox releases, Strandberg has returned to its heavy music roots by unveiling new additions to its Boden Metal series of ergonomic headless guitars.

Following the Boden Essental – the firm's most affordable guitar yet – and a quirky five-string signature guitar for Jacob Collier, Strandberg has now returned its focus to high-end metal guitars.

The Boden Metal Black Granite is available in six- and seven-string versions and boasts a floating tremolo, while the Boden Metal Blood Red is available in six-, seven-string, and eight-string variants. They both offer similar specs but with some key differences.

Similarities include Strandberg’s signature EndurNeck profile, which is more angular than most on the market, and crafted to reduce fatigue and “promote natural hand positioning”.

Chambered basswood bodies with solid maple tops and acrylic finishes, roasted maple necks with carbon fiber reinforcements, and 24-fret ebonol fingerboards can also be found.

For the uninitiated, ebanol is a high-pressure laminate made from layers of black paper and phenolic resin. That means it is classified as a synthetic ebony alternative. As luthiers look for more sustainable tonewood options, ebanol has started to rise in prominence alongside the similarly created Richlite material.

(Image credit: Strandberg)

Elsewhere, the Back Granite model brings Strandberg’s EGS Rev7B tremolo bridge to the Metal series for the first time. The luthier’s take on a Floyd Rose-style floating bridge, it is said to offer “enhanced dynamic control and expression” for whammy bar trick-loving players.

The six-string version comes equipped with Suhr Aldrich humbuckers and a five-way switch, while the extended-range alternative is loaded with Fishman Fluence Modern pickups. It has a three-way pickup switch, push/pull coil-split, and voice-select options to get the most out of Fishman's celebrated active pickup system.

(Image credit: Strandberg)

Craftily dropping during Spooky Season, the Boden Metal Blood Red on the other hand comes saddled with an EGS Rev7 hardtail bridge and string locks. The same Suhr Aldrich ‘buckers, and a five-way switch feature on its six-string model.

Both extended range models feature Fishman Fluence Moderns and three-way switches with extra push/pull and voice select features.

The new models, Strandberg says, “are built for guitarists seeking unparalleled playability and ergonomic benefits of a Strandberg guitar, combined with a fuller, more robust tone ideal for metal”.

The Boden Metal Blood Red and Black Granite start at $2,095 for six-strings, and raise to $2,195 and $2,295 for seven- and eight-string models, respectively.

Head to Strandberg to discover more.