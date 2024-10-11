“Unparalleled playability with a fuller, more robust metal tone”: Strandberg extends its Boden Metal lineup with new finishes – and a series-first spec

By
published

The innovative Swedish luthier brings some new hardware and suitably spooky colorways to the series for the first time

Strandberg Boden Metal 2024
(Image credit: Strandberg)

After a string of rather unorthodox releases, Strandberg has returned to its heavy music roots by unveiling new additions to its Boden Metal series of ergonomic headless guitars.

Following the Boden Essental – the firm's most affordable guitar yet – and a quirky five-string signature guitar for Jacob Collier, Strandberg has now returned its focus to high-end metal guitars.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.