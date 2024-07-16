“This five-string electric guitar is a literal dream of mine”: Strandberg and Jacob Collier’s game-changing signature guitar finally arrives this summer

By
published

Meet the JC 5 Djesse – a signature model that introduces the UK songwriter’s innovative five-string tuning to the masses

Strandberg Boden JC Djesse 5
(Image credit: Stra)

Strandberg Guitars and Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier have announced they will finally release their innovative five-string signature guitar, the JC 5 Djesse, this summer – having teased the internet about the collaboration for over a year. 

Word that Collier and Sweden’s ergonomic luthier were collaborating on a five-string guitar began bubbling last May, thanks to an Instagram post that saw the British musician putting a prototype through its paces.  

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.