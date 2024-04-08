“It gives me a ton of fresh ideas, and enables me to cover more ground with fewer strings to cross”: Is Jacob Collier’s crazy five-string Strandberg custom guitar about to get a signature release?

Strandberg guitars may be synonymous with the ‘more is more’ approach of extended-range guitars, but a seemingly forthcoming Jacob Collier signature guitar is about to turn that on its head.

There’s been talk of Collier’s collaboration with the Swedish headless guitar builders for some time, and now it looks like his innovatively tuned five-string electric guitar – which made its debut on WELLLL – is set for an official release.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, April 7, Strandberg shared a teasing image of the guitar with the caption, “Stay tuned next week.” So, will Collier’s bonkers guitar design soon be available to all players?

For context, the British multi-instrumentalist, who released his latest album Djesse Vol. 4 last month – which features Steve Vai and John Mayer – has been plying a unique five-string tuning on acoustic guitars for some time.

However, an encounter with Ola Strandberg resulted in the pair working on a build that would electrify what Collier believes is a more maneuverable way of playing the guitar.

“Jacob took us on a tour of the stage and his setup and showed us his custom-made Taylor acoustic five-string, which he is very fond of,” Strandberg told Guitar World last year while discussing the guitar's origins. “He was curious to know whether it would be remotely possible to make a five-string Strandberg.”

The D A E A D alternate tuning focuses on symmetry, utilizing 4th and 5th intervals. It's an ergonomic and functional setup that Collier has previously said “gives me a ton of fresh ideas, and enables me to cover more ground with fewer strings to cross”.

Collier's first guitar was a four-string tenor acoustic tuned to fifths, and he's never looked away from that approach since. Taylor Guitars agreed to make him an acoustic “with exactly the same range as a normal guitar, but just with a different set of intervals”.

While that build never saw a production run for the masses, Strandberg is now ready to unleash its electric version, allowing guitarists worldwide to understand how Collier perceives the instrument.

There are a few noticeable changes from the prototype: Collier's logo can be seen adjacent to the fretboard, and the guitar utilizes multi-colored line-like inlays. A double line on the last fret seemingly indicates this has 24 frets.

The signature features Lace pickups, which are aluminum- rather than copper-based, and comprise a current-driven design instead of the usual voltage-based setup. Its creator says that makes for less resistance and a higher output.

The release could mark a milestone moment in the instrument’s recent history and introduce a whole new concept of guitar to the wider market. Whatever the case, it's sure to be one of 2024's most radical releases.

Stay tuned for further updates from GuitarWorld.com when we get them.