“It gives me a ton of fresh ideas, and enables me to cover more ground with fewer strings to cross”: Is Jacob Collier’s crazy five-string Strandberg custom guitar about to get a signature release?

By Phil Weller
published

Collier and Strandberg have teased the official release of what is set to be the Swedish luthier’s most out-there signature build yet

Jacob collier strandberg
(Image credit: Strandberg)

Strandberg guitars may be synonymous with the ‘more is more’ approach of extended-range guitars, but a seemingly forthcoming Jacob Collier signature guitar is about to turn that on its head. 

There’s been talk of Collier’s collaboration with the Swedish headless guitar builders for some time, and now it looks like his innovatively tuned five-string electric guitar – which made its debut on WELLLL – is set for an official release.  

