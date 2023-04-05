NAMM 2023: Strandberg launches new RESQ:D range that’s cheaper and greener but no less desirable

NAMM 2023: Strandberg has announced a new lineup of limited edition electric guitar builds – the RESQ:D series – that it says has been developed to offer players a more sustainable, affordable option.

You don’t need to spend a lot of time looking at a Strandberg to realize the firm has its own, often innovative, approach to guitar design and manufacturing.

However, until now, the Swedish luthier has been best-known for builds using natural or stain/burst finishes. This has meant a dedication to finding tonewoods with fine appearances and specially selected grains or burls. It makes for some beautiful builds, but also means that wood that reveals blemishes or other (purely visual) imperfections during the milling process has been left discarded.

The RESQ:D series aims to remedy that by batch-producing builds that put the cast-off tonewoods to good use, using limited-edition, solid color paint finishes to cover any imperfections.

Alongside sustainability, the aim is to keep prices low – offering a more affordable build from the high-end electric guitar producer. As such, the models will come with the same quality of components but with a streamlined choice of specs.

“The RESQ:D models do what all of our other Strandberg guitars do,” says the firm. “[They] offer unparalleled ergonomics from the lightweight construction and the revolutionary EndurNeck, superb playability, and the outstanding sound quality and unique tone that make it versatile and flexible for any musical genre and playing style.”

Build options will draw on wood milled from across the range and will have a solid maple cap, Rev 7 hardware, a carbon fiber reinforced maple neck, Richlite fretboard, passive OEM pickups and the usual five-way selector/tone/volume controls.

Each batch will offer a choice of six-, seven- and eight-string guitars. The first batch of Boden RESQ:D models includes a choice of chambered swamp ash, mahogany and basswood bodies all rendered in fetching Coral Pink. Future batches will use a variety of colors, though, so if you don’t dig the Miami Vice vibes, don’t fret…

The price of all this sustainability? Well, the first RESQ:Ds carry prices tags of $1,299 to $1,499, which for a Swedish made, high-end electric is a tempting pitch –particularly as it shaves a huge chunk off the price of comparable guitars in the existing Strandberg range. For instance, the Boden Prog NX6 in Natural Flame finish is usually $2,395, while the RESQ:D Boden P6T uses a Prog body (albeit with a maple cap) and comes in at $1,399.

For more information on the RESQ:D range, head to Strandberg (opens in new tab).