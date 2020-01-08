Stream our live interview event with Lisa Mills right here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for an evening of Southern soul and blues as we sit down with singer and guitarist, Lisa Mills.

The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 24, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

The evening marks the launch of Mills’ new album, The Triangle. We’ll talk to this Alabama firebrand about the making of the project, stories from the road and more. Then hang onto your hat as she performs selections from The Triangle live.

Mills will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

