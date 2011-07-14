Streaming Music Website Spotify Launches in the U.S.

Spotify, which has more than 750,000 subscribers in Europe, was launched in the U.S. this morning. The website, which allows users to stream unlimited music for a monthly subscription fee and up to 10 hours free of charge, has long been successful overseas but has faced grueling negotiations with the major record labels before it was allowed to launch in the U.S.

The company, which was recently valued at $1 billion, issued a statement on its official website which said that users in the US will be able to sign up for the service by subscription and invitation today, July 14.

Spotify has so far paid almost $64 million to record labels in the seven European countries in which the service is available.