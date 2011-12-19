Streaming Now: Warren Haynes -- "Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday"

To celebrate the holiday season, Warren Haynes has released a free streaming version of "Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday" from his 2011 solo album, Man In Motion.

You can hear the song below.

Haynes will keep the holiday celebration in full swing with two Gov't Mule shows at the Beacon Theater in New York City December 30 and 31.

The second night (December 31), Gov't Mule will perform three full sets, one of which will be called "Mad Mules & Englishmen," and will feature a performance of Joe Cocker's classic 1970 album, Mad Dogs & Englishmen, in its entirety.

Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday - Warren Haynes by Warrenhaynes