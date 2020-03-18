Strymon discontinues the OB.1 Optical Compressor and Clean Boost

We always mourn the loss of a good piece of gear from the marketplace, and especially so when it’s as solid a unit as the Strymon OB.1 optical compressor pedal.

Released in July 2009, the OB.1 was Strymon’s first effect pedal. Now, in a posting on the company’s official Instagram page, Strymon has announced that the pedal is being discontinued.

“Recently, production has become increasingly difficult, as we have been unable to maintain a consistent supply of Light Dependent Resistors, the optical element within OB.1,” the posting read. “Due to these supply issues, we have not been able to build OB.1 pedals in regular quantities.

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue the production of OB.1. We’re quite sad to see builds of our first ever pedal come to an end. However, we’re very appreciative of all OB.1 customers, and all the incredible music that has been made with this pedal throughout the years.”

Featuring a transparent analog optical compression and clean boost, the OB.1, according to Strymon, was designed to “supercharge your favorite amp.”

For those players still looking for that supercharge, Strymon suggests reaching out to authorized dealers.

“We no longer have any quantity of OB.1 available in our online store. If you’re interested in purchasing an OB.1, you may reach out to your local authorized Strymon dealer to see if they have any left in stock.”

The post concluded, “Thanks again to all our OB.1 customers and fans out there for helping make our first ever pedal a success, and helping put Strymon on the map.”

For more information on the OB.1, head to Strymon.