Styx, REO Speedwagon, Ted Nugent Announce 'The Midwest Rock 'N' Roll Express' Tour Dates

In one of the better classic guitar-rock packages you're going to see all summer, Ted Nugent, REO Speedwagon and Styx are teaming up for what they're calling 'The Midwest Rock 'N' Roll Express' Tour. Get all the dates below.
"The heart and soul of American [Rock and Roll] has always gushed forth from the heartland of America," said the Nuge of the upcoming tour. "REO, Styx and The Nuge have always celebrated the power of our special music and on the mighty 'Midwest Rock 'N' Roll Express', the energy, attitude and spirit is more intense than ever. This is the soundtrack for the hardcore."
Stxy singer/guitarist -- and Nugent's Damn Yankees bandmate -- Tommy Shaw added: "It's gonna be a Twang Fest of screaming guitars and big, sing-along choruses that continue to be the soundtrack for the misbehavior of our collective fan base. In other words, a real good time."
And that does bring up a fair question: Will be see a Damn Yankees reunion of sorts on this tour?
Ted Nugent, Styx, REO Speedwagon Tour Dates
- May 01 - Hidalgo, TX - State Farm Arena
- May 03 - Albuquerque, NM - Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion
- May 04 - Tucson, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre (no Ted Nugent)
- May 05 - Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- May 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
- May 08 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- May 10 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America Arena
- May 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
- May 12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (no Ted Nugent)
- May 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
- May 17 - Charlotte, NC - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
- May 19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Farm Bureau Live Amphitheatre
- May 20 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
- Jun. 21 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre
- Jun. 22 - St. Louis, MO - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
- Jun. 23 - Ft. Knox, KY - Godman Army Airfield
- Jun. 24 - Chicago, IL - Charter One Pavilion
- Jun. 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- Jun. 28 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Jun. 29 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- Jun. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
- Jul. 01 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Event Ctr
- Jul. 03 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino
- Jul. 05 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
- Jul. 06 - Big Flats, NY - Summer Stage
- Jul. 07 - Gilford, NY - Meadowbrook U.S. Cellular Pavilion