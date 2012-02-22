Styx, REO Speedwagon, Ted Nugent Announce 'The Midwest Rock 'N' Roll Express' Tour Dates

In one of the better classic guitar-rock packages you're going to see all summer, Ted Nugent, REO Speedwagon and Styx are teaming up for what they're calling 'The Midwest Rock 'N' Roll Express' Tour. Get all the dates below.

"The heart and soul of American [Rock and Roll] has always gushed forth from the heartland of America," said the Nuge of the upcoming tour. "REO, Styx and The Nuge have always celebrated the power of our special music and on the mighty 'Midwest Rock 'N' Roll Express', the energy, attitude and spirit is more intense than ever. This is the soundtrack for the hardcore."

Stxy singer/guitarist -- and Nugent's Damn Yankees bandmate -- Tommy Shaw added: "It's gonna be a Twang Fest of screaming guitars and big, sing-along choruses that continue to be the soundtrack for the misbehavior of our collective fan base. In other words, a real good time."

And that does bring up a fair question: Will be see a Damn Yankees reunion of sorts on this tour?

Ted Nugent, Styx, REO Speedwagon Tour Dates