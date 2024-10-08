“People might think, ‘Oh, that's so easy. There's nothing happening. It's only three chords.’ But it's not – it's as exciting as you make it”: Blues veteran Sue Foley on why turnarounds are essential to any great blues solo

Foley names T-Bone Walker, Freddie King and Eddie Taylor as turnaround masters and demonstrates a number of key approaches that blues guitarists should add to their toolkit

Sue Foley performs during 2023 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 05, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Veteran guitarist Sue Foley knows a thing or two about blues, having cut her teeth in the genre with 15 albums under her belt and countless miles racked up touring across the globe.

Wielding a pink paisley Fender Telecaster – her workhorse guitar – Foley discusses the subtle art of the blues turnaround and why it should be an integral part of every blues guitarist's toolkit.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.