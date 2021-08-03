Suhr debuts limited-edition Standard Legacy model inspired by John Suhr’s first-ever guitar design

Suhr has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of luxuriously appointed electric guitars, the limited-edition Standard Legacy.

The model itself is based on the blueprint created by John Suhr in 1984 while he was designing and building his first guitar, and arrives in the form of either a vintage-styled Gotoh 510 bridge-equipped iterations or a more modern-inspired Floyd Rose-loaded version.

A slew of elegant colorways are also available for the special-run six-string, which comes equipped with either an Aged Cherry Burst, Suhr Burst, Black, Pelham Blue or Trans Caramel colorway – the latter of which bears a striking resemblance to Mark Knopfler’s Pensa Suhr.

Each model, aside from the color-matched Pelham Blue version, also sports an elegant Black-finished headstock, which is complemented by the gold Suhr scrawl and scratched binding.

The spec sheet includes a Suhr-standard African okoume body with maple top, which is paired with scraped body binding and an Even Slim maple neck. A 10-14” compound radius Indian rosewood fretboard, topped with 22 heavy stainless steel frets and dot inlays, also makes the cut.

Depending on the chosen configuration, the Legacy features either a locking nut or a 1.650” Tusq nut, with Suhr locking tuners and gold hardware standard across the board.

In the pickup department, the guitar comes loaded with a pair of EMG SAs in the neck and middle positions, as well as an EMG 85 in the bridge position.

Featuring either an Ivory or Black aesthetic, these humbuckers are controlled by the industry-standard control layout comprising a three-way selector switch and master volume and tone knobs.

The Suhr Standard Legacy is available now with a street price of $3,499.

