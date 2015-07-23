Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Bedell Guitars Angelica Bella Voce

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the Bedell booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, Bedell shows off their Angelica Bella Voce acoustic, while talking up its tone and features.

In the clip, Bedell shows off their Angelica Bella Voce acoustic, while talking up its tone and features.

