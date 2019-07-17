Summer NAMM 2019: EVH Introduces New 5150 Series Standard and Deluxe Guitars

5150 Deluxe Transparent Blue Burst (Image credit: courtesy of EVH)

Summer NAMM 2019: EVH has introduced two new 5150 Series models, the 5150 Series Standard and Deluxe, both of which are designed to blend vintage and modern features.

The guitars feature a modified Strat-style basswood body with a deeper upper body curve, a graphite reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with a modified “C” profile, a hand-rubbed urethane back finish and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel. This is all in addition to a 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and dot inlays. Fretboard offerings are maple (5150 Standard) and ebony (5150 Deluxe).

Pickups are a pair of EVH Wolfgang humbuckers pickups, controlled by a single volume and tone knob and a three-way toggle switch. There’s also an EVH-branded top-mount Floyd Rose bridge and a patented EVH D-Tuna for instantaneous switching between drop-D and standard tuning.

The 5150 Standard is available in Matte Army Drab, Rocket Red or Satin Primer Gray finishes, while the 5150 Deluxe boasts a quilt maple top in Tobacco Burst or Transparent Blue Burst.

For more information, head to EVH Gear.