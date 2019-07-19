Summer NAMM 2019: EVH Unveils New Limited Edition Wolfgang Special Ash Guitar

Summer NAMM 2019: On the heels of the company's announcement of two new 5150 guitars and the '79 Bumblebee Tribute, EVH has unveiled the Limited Edition Wolfgang Special Ash.

The new limited edition model features an ash body with an arched top, as well as a graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck “carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications,” plus a hand-rubbed urethane back finish.

There’s also a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid dot inlays.

Other features include a pair of direct-mount custom-designed EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers, an EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking tremolo and an EVH D-Tuna.

The guitar comes in a Natural finish with a matching headstock, single-ply black body binding and black hardware.

The Limited Edition Wolfgang Special Ash is available for $1,655.16.

For more information, head to EVH Gear.