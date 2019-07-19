Summer NAMM 2019: Jackson Adds New Pro Series, X Series and JS Series Guitars

Summer NAMM 2019: Jackson has expanded the options available on models in its Pro Series, X Series and JS Series lines, offering up new finishes, quilt top options and fingerboards to a variety of guitars.

The Pro Soloist SL2P MAH is now available in a new Carmel Burl finish with matching headstock. The guitar features a mahogany body with a poplar burl top, a through-body maple neck and a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard. There’s also Seymour Duncan Distortion humbuckers and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo.

(Image credit: courtesy of Jackson)

Additionally, the X Series Soloist SL3X is now offered in a new Neon Yellow finish. Other features on the guitar include a poplar body, maple neck and compound radius bound laurel fingerboard. Pickups are Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails single-coils in the middle and neck positions and an HB-103B humbucker at the bridge. There’s also a recessed Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo.

(Image credit: courtesy of Jackson)

In the bass department, the JS Series Spectra Bass, which boasts an offset poplar body, now features new quilt maple top options.

(Image credit: courtesy of Jackson)

Finally, Jackson has updated its JS Minions range, which the company touts as “pint-sized metal machines that pack a tonal wallop.”

The Dinky Minion JS1X boasts a new Metallic Blue Burst finish with an amaranth fingerboard, while the Dinky Minion JS1XM and RR Minion JS1XM are offered in a fresh Snow White finish with a maple fingerboard.

All models sport a 22.5” scale length with a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck and a 12” radius fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays. There’s also a pair of Jackson high-output humbuckers, a rear-angled Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock and a sculpted heel for easy upper fret access.

For more information, head over to Jackson Guitars.