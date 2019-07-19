Summer NAMM 2019: Jackson Adds New Pro Series, X Series and JS Series Guitars

Summer NAMM 2019: Jackson has expanded the options available on models in its Pro Series, X Series and JS Series lines, offering up new finishes, quilt top options and fingerboards to a variety of guitars.
The Pro Soloist SL2P MAH is now available in a new Carmel Burl finish with matching headstock. The guitar features a mahogany body with a poplar burl top, a through-body maple neck and a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard. There’s also Seymour Duncan Distortion humbuckers and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo.
Additionally, the X Series Soloist SL3X is now offered in a new Neon Yellow finish. Other features on the guitar include a poplar body, maple neck and compound radius bound laurel fingerboard. Pickups are Duncan Designed HR-101 Hot Rails single-coils in the middle and neck positions and an HB-103B humbucker at the bridge. There’s also a recessed Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo.
In the bass department, the JS Series Spectra Bass, which boasts an offset poplar body, now features new quilt maple top options.
Finally, Jackson has updated its JS Minions range, which the company touts as “pint-sized metal machines that pack a tonal wallop.”
The Dinky Minion JS1X boasts a new Metallic Blue Burst finish with an amaranth fingerboard, while the Dinky Minion JS1XM and RR Minion JS1XM are offered in a fresh Snow White finish with a maple fingerboard.
All models sport a 22.5” scale length with a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck and a 12” radius fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays. There’s also a pair of Jackson high-output humbuckers, a rear-angled Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock and a sculpted heel for easy upper fret access.
For more information, head over to Jackson Guitars.