Summer NAMM 2019: Jackson Announces New Signature Models for Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith, Periphery’s Misha Mansoor and Megadeth’s David Ellefson

USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas DKQM Transparent Green Burst (Image credit: courtesy of Jackson)

Summer NAMM 2019: Jackson has announced new signature models for Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith, Periphery’s Misha Mansoor and Megadeth’s David Ellefson.

The USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SDQM is now available in a new Transparent Green Burst finish, while the X Series Adrian Smith San Dimas SDXM is now offered with a Snow White finish and a white pickguard option.

Smith’s USA Signature SDQM features a lightweight alder body with a quilt maple top, a bolt-on quartersawn maple neck, a compound radius maple fingerboard, Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 and Samarium Cobalt Noiseless Single-Coil Strat pickups and a Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo.

The more affordable X Series Signature SDXM features a basswood San Dimas body, a bolt-on maple neck, a compound radius maple fingerboard, a Jackson high-output humbucker and single-coil pickups, plus a Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo.

Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7P Black Burst Burl (Image credit: courtesy of Jackson)

Misha Mansoor’s line of Juggernaut guitars now includes the Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7P seven-string. The new model boasts a basswood body with a poplar burl top and a 26.5” scale length. There’s also a bolt-on caramelized maple neck and a 20” flat radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays. Pickups are a pair of direct-mount MM1 pickups, developed by Jackson in conjunction with Mansoor.

The guitar comes in a new Black Burst Burl finish with a matching Jackson 4x3 AT-1 headstock and black hardware.

X Series Signature David Ellefson CBXM IV Snow White (Image credit: courtesy of Jackson)

Finally, David Ellefson’s signature Jackson line has been bolstered with the addition of the new four-string X Series Signature David Ellefson Concert Bass CBXM IV and five-string X Series Signature David Ellefson Concert Bass CBXM V.

Both models feature a poplar body, a graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard.

The two basses are loaded with active EMG J bridge and EMG P neck pickups. There’s also an active three-band EQ and blend knob. Other features include a Jackson HiMass bridge, an all-new Jackson paddle headstock and 34” (the CBXM IV) and 35” (the CBXM V) scale lengths.

For more information, head to Jackson Guitars.