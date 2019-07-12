Summer NAMM 2019: Martin Announces New American Chopper Custom Acoustic

Summer NAMM 2019: Martin recently collaborated with the American Chopper TV show and Paul Jr. Designs to build an automotive-inspired custom guitar and a three-wheeled vehicle that were featured in two episodes of the series in March.

Now, Martin has unveiled the American Chopper Custom acoustic, which is limited to only seven instruments and comes with a price tag of $39,999.

The 14-fret dreadnought boasts an Engelmann spruce top and Guatemalan rosewood back and sides, and features design elements such as aluminum riveted panels—a first for Martin—and custom inlays in wood and copper.

There’s also European flamed maple binding, nickel open-gear tuners, skeletonized butterbean knobs and a stainless-steel label. The guitar also comes strung with Titanium Core strings.

The American Chopper acoustic comes on the heels of Martin’s similarly unique D-16E Brexit design, both of which are part of the company's new Summer NAMM 2019 line.

For more information, head to Martin Guitar.