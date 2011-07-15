Swans Working on New Album

Swans are working on material for a new album, which the band plans to release in early 2012. Swans re-united last year after an almost 13-year break, releasing the critically well-received album, My Father Will Guide Me Up a Rope to the Sky.

Although there is no official track list for the album, some song titles include: "A Piece of the Sky," "The Apostate," "Avatar," "Lunacy," "Mother of the World," "The Daughter Brings the Water" and "The Seer."

The band have reportedly finished the first phase of recording in Berlin and will continue recording the album Stateside after their current tour. The band has several tour dates in Europe and North America in the coming months, with the tour wrapping up October 1 in Asbury Park, N.J.