The Sword to Begin Recording New Album, 'Apocryphon,' Later This Month

exas-based hard rockers the Sword will be hitting the studio later this month to start work on their fourth studio album, which has been dubbed Apocryphon. The recording process will kick off after the band's appearance at Metallica's Orion Music + More festival on June 23.

It's also been announced that J.H. Williams III, the comic book artist behind Batwoman and Promethea, will be doing the cover art for Apocryphon.

The Sword will kick off an extensive tour in support of their new album this fall.