SXSW Badass Guitar Apps Panel Features Brad Tolinski of Guitar World, Jeff Klein of My Jerusalem

Don't miss Brad Tolinski, editor-in-chief of Guitar World, and Jeff Klein, guitarist from My Jerusalem, on the SXSW panel "Badass Guitar Apps."

What?! Yes, badass indeed! Other panelists include Scott Roth from Agile Partners (AmpKit, GuitarToolkit, TabToolkit), Harold Lee (Rock Prodigy) and moderator Laura B. Whitmore, Guitar World's Guitar Girl'd columnist.

Check it out 2:45 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the Austin Convention Center, rooms 9ABC. We'll be giving away free app downloads to lucky attendees!

Find out more info here and here.