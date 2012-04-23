System of a Down, Deftones Announce Summer Tour Dates

After much speculation over the weekend, System of a Down have officially announced a run of North American tour dates with support from Deftones. You can get all of the dates below.

The bands started teasing the tour late last week, posting cryptic photos to their Facebook and Twitter accounts along with the phrase, "Announcement coming Monday."

Not much else was announced today, with SOAD still keeping quiet on the prospect of a new studio album.

Deftones are reportedly working on the follow-up to 2010's Diamond Eyes.

System of a Down, Deftones 2012 Tour Dates